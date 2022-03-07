Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 10 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt-SLB’s Film Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has continued its dream run at the box office. The biographical crime drama marks the actress’ first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia's biggest career risk of featuring in a never-seen-before avatar has paid off as the movie is minting money at the ticket counters. Gangubai Kathiawadi has remained moviegoers' first choice and the film is now inching towards the 100-crore mark after its 10-day run at the box office. The movie fared especially well on Day 10 (March 6) and collected Rs 10.08 crore on Sunday, thereby taking the total collection to Rs 92.22 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gangubai Kathiawadi has collected Rs 92.22 crore in India in its 10-day run on the big screen. Adarsh tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun - also hits double digits - despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman] Inches closer to Rs 100 crore [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ? 92.22 cr. #India biz (sic)."

#GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun - also hits double digits - despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman]… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 92.22 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PClGaknP28 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently in its second week and shows no signs of slowing down in spite of stiff competition from The Batman. Produced by Jayantilal Gada, the Bhansali directorial is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

In a recent media interaction (dw.com), Alia opened up about essaying the role of a brothel madam in Gangubai Kathiawadi and shared that it was extremely nourishing for her as an actress. She added, "I can say that after doing this film, I've opened up so many more facets in my brain, as a person, as a personality, about things people can feel or go through than I did before."