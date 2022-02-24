Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Prediction: Will Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Rule The Box Office?

After a long wait, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt as the main protagonist is all set to arrive in cinema halls on Friday (February 25). The period drama marks the filmmaker-actor's first collaboration.

Known for his larger-than-life grandeur on screen and soulful music, trade analysts expect Bhansali's Midas touch to work his magic again. The director's last outing was the 2018 film Padmaavat which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt On Criticism Against Viral Video Of Young Girl Imitating Gangubai: I Thought It Was Cute

Speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Indian Express that Bhansali is a brand itself and that's enough to draw the audience towards the theatres.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "There is a very strong audience for Bhansali itself. If you notice the response to his last three films, be it Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat, all of them have done tremendous business at the box office. Of course, there were stars in the film, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also a star in my opinion." He said that the fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are teaming up together for the first time is another major draw for the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi In Legal Trouble Again, Kamathipura Local & MLA Move HC For Usage Of Area Name In Title

Another trade analyst Girish Johar echoed a similar sentiment that Bhansali is one of the topmost directors and a huge draw at the box office. Calling Alia a 'star performer', he said that the actress has her own traction.

According to him, Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to mint an opening collection of around Rs 5 crore on first day of its release. He told the tabloid that the fact that movie will be a draw at least in urban multiplexes and top releases despite its offbeat content which Alia hasn't done before. At the same time, he also admitted that the pandemic scare might affect its box office collections. However, the film is expected to grow its business over the weekend if its content turns out to be good.

Meanwhile, another report in Bollywoodlife states trade sources revealing that Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most expensive female-centric film to date and surpasses Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Rs 115-125 crore).

Here's the economics of the film as per the report-

Production Cost: Rs 150 crore

P&A (print and advertising): Rs 15 crore

Investment increased due to prolonged delay: Rs 15 crore

Total Budget: Rs 180 crore

Satellite Rights: Rs 60 crore

Digital Rights: Rs. 30 crore

Audio Rights: Rs 20 crore

Total ROI (Return on Investment): Rs. 110 crore

Distribution Rights: Rs 90 crore

The Bollywoodlife report stated that the film needs to mint at least Rs 110 crore nett in order to be declared a box office hit.

Besides Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Shantanu Maheshwari in prominent roles. Superstar Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo in the film.