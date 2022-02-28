Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt-SLB's Film Is Unstoppable

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is turning out to be a big crowd-puller at the box office. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama features the actress as the main protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Though the film opened to mixed reviews, the critics and the audience hailed Alia's never-seen-before avatar in the film. Speaking about its box office performance, the film reportedly had a successful first weekend as it collected impressive numbers at the ticket counters.

Early estimates suggest that the Alia Bhatt-starrer collected around Rs 15-17 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: "Gangubai Kathiawadi will have an excellent Sunday in the range of 15 crore nett as Gujarat, UP and MP show growth in the 40-50% range and maybe even more. The film had a good opening day in mass led pockets for a female led film and consolidated on Saturday and Sunday has gone up strongly."

Previously, Gangubai Kathiawadi had collected an opening of Rs 10.50 crore on Friday which was followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. Reportedly, the collection in tier-2 cities which weren't strong on Day 1 picked up business with positive word of mouth on Day 2.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier revealed in an interview that Alia had picked her bag and 'ran out of' his office after hearing the narration of Gangubai Kathiawadi. However the next morning, she called him and said that she wanted to meet him. She later explained to him the reason behind her reaction and took up his offer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's popular novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai' and features Alia Bhatt as a brothel madam. Besides her, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal toles.