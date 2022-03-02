Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt-SLB's Film Crosses 50-Crore Mark

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is having an impressive run at the box office. Based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', the biographical crime drama marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia's biggest career risk which features her in a never-seen-before avatar has paid off as the movie is spinning money at the ticket counters and has crossed the 50-crore mark in five days. Gangubai Kathiawadi fared well on Day 5 as well as it benefited from the holiday of Mahashivratri and collected Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday.

Gangubai Kathiawadi minted an opening collection of Rs 10.50 crore on Friday which was followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.19 crore on Monday and Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday. The total five-day box office now stands at Rs 57.32 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi maintains a super-strong grip on Day 5, thanks to the holiday [#MahaShivratri]... In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 1... Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr. Total: ₹ 57.32 cr. #India biz."

He mentioned in another tweet that read, "TOP 3 FILMS on *first Tuesday* [post pandemic times]...1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 11.22 cr, 2. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.01 cr, 3. #83TheFilm: ₹ 6.70 cr #Hindi films. #India biz."

Recently, Karan Johar had shared his review about Gangubai Kathiawadi in which he lauded Alia's acting prowess. The filmmaker had written, "To say that she is breathtaking...to say that she is stupendous...to say that she is by far one of the best actors we have or have ever had is not just stating a fact but still not saying enough about her brilliance! Alia Bhatt what are you? Yes, this is unbiased and from my heart! Sanjay Bhansali is a magician and she has performed his every celluloid trick with precision and perfection! #gangubaikathiawadi."

Alia Bhatt essays the role of a brothel madam in Gangubai Kathiawadi which also features Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo role.