Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 6 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Film Is Rock-Steady

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has ended the dry spell at the box office after the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is having a good run at the ticket counters. After crossing 50-crore mark in five days, the biographical crime drama collected Rs 6.21 crore on Day 6.

Gangubai Kathiawadi left the trade analysts surprised when it surpassed everyone's expectations and minted Rs 10.50 crore on first day of its release. This was followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.19 crore on Monday, Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.21 crore on Wednesday. The total six-day box office collection now stands at Rs 63.53 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "GangubaiKathiawadi stays rock-solid on Day 6... If the film holds on strong levels in Weekend 2 *and beyond*, it will be the fourth *#Hindi film* to hit ₹ 💯 cr, after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #PushpaHindi [note: post pandemic times, Nett BOC]

He mentioned in another tweet, #GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 63.53 cr. #India biz."

In a recent interaction with Film Companion, costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma revealed why Alia's character was dressed in white for majority portion of the film.

"If you see the 50s-60s movies of Madhubala and Meena Kumari, they used to wear a lot of whites and off-whites. That was there in his (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) mind. But when he told me that she mainly wore white - even to stand out in a crowd because she was so small, petite - I was like, "Sir, what is my job now? Aapne colour scheme ko hata diya," Sheetal told the portal.

She continued, "He completely went mad, that white is never one shade. There are so many whites around you. You know that dialogue between Afshan and Gangubai, where Gangubai speaks of the different shades of white? That was our conversation. That there is white in the clouds, waterfall, Rann of Kutch ka salt, rose white is different from milk white... That conversation went so well, I think he just made it into a dialogue in the film."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. Besides Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sabh with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo.