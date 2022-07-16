HIT: The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar-Sanya's Film Starts On A Shaky Note

Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's crime thriller HIT: The First Case released in theatres on Friday (July 15) and received mixed reviews from the critics. However, the film failed to rake in big numbers on its first day of release.

The Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer collected Rs 1.35 Crore on Friday. HIT: The First Case will have to pick up numbers over the weekend for a respectable total.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz... Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track... Fri ₹ 1.35 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Sailesh Kolani, HIT: The First Case is an official remake of the filmmaker's Telugu hit by the same name. The film revolves around a police officer in the homicide intervention team who has to battle his own traumatic past to solve a case involving a missing woman. The original flick starred Viswak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in leading roles.

Prior the film's release, director Sailesh Kolani had revealed in one of his interviews that Rajkummar Rao was always his first choice for the Hindi remake of HIT: The First Case as he is a terrific actor who can express a lot through his eyes which was the requirement for the role. He also added that he has been following Rao's work for a long time and loves the way he gets in the skin of his character.

Besides Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, HIT: The First Case also stars Milind Gunaji in a pivotal role.