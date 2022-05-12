Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh's Film Create A Solid Impact At The Box Office?

After 83' disastrous fate at the box office, Ranveer Singh is back with another film, Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakker. Going by the trailer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around a social theme with doses of humour.

When the makers dropped the official trailer of the film, it did manage to grab everyone's attention for its refreshing concept. The comedy drama has Ranveer dropping his larger-than-life persona to play a simple guy on screen. He essays the role of a Gujarati man who goes against his family and the society to save his unborn daughter. The film's trailer touched upon themes like misogyny and female infanticide.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey who rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. However, the promotions of Jayeshbhai Jordaar have been quite low-key, looking at which it seems like the film might get a slow start at the box office.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film had made 9 lakhs through advance booking (till night of May 11). Considering the low hype around Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is likely to mint an opening collection in the range of Rs 3-5 Crore. If it turns out to be true then this will be the lowest opening film of Ranveer Singh post 2015.

However, if the content and the performances impresses the audience, then the strong word of mouth might translate into big numbers at the box office considering there's no direct competition for the film this week.

The film won't be affected by Telugu star Mahesh Babu's latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paatu as the latter hasn't been dubbed in Hindi. Also, last week's Hollywood release Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw a heavy drop in its collections on Monday and so, it won't pose as a threat to Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.