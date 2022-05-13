Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Low Opening For Ranveer Singh's Entertainer

After a long wait, Ranveer Singh's much anticipated social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar arrived in cinema halls on Friday (May 13). Marking the directorial debut of newbie Divyang Thakker, the entertainer is also Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey's first full-fledged Hindi film.

Amid low-key promotions and hype, the Ranveer Singh-starrer released in around 3500 screens across the country. While the makers were relying heavily on word of mouth for the film to pick up business, the footfalls were shockingly low for Jayeshbhai Jordaar on its opening day.

If the early estimates are to be believed, the first-day collection of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is between the range of Rs 2-4 Crore. The film reportedly received negative to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. It would be interesting to watch if the Aditya Chopra production manages to register a jump in its collections on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking about being a part of film like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh had earlier told PTI in an interview, "I'm very excited and happy that I'm actually the so-called centrepiece of something that is literally the antithesis, the spectral opposite to what is going on. Presenting to the audience a film that in the time of testosterone-fuelled (cinema), there's a completely estrogen fuelled film. I'm very curious to see how this one plays out."

Citing the example of films such as Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2 and Sooryavanshi, the actor had said that it is a coincidence that his movie is up for a release when these testosterone-driven films have set the cashing registers ringing at the box office.