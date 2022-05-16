Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Film Has A Disappointing Weekend

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hit the theatrical screens on May 13, has failed to rake in big moolah at the box office. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the family entertainer marked the Hindi film debut of Shalini Pandey.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar received mixed reviews from the critics and began its journey at the box office on a slow note with Rs 3.25 Crore. The Ranveer Singh film didn't register a major growth in its business over the weekend.

After collecting Rs 3.25 Crore on Day 1, Jayeshbhai Jordaar minted Rs 4 Crore and Rs 4.25 Crore on Friday and Saturday. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 12 Crore. According to the industry buzz, the film is expected to see a sharp decline in its collection post weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, #JayeshbhaiJordaar struggles in its opening weekend... The much-needed jump on Day 2 and 3 was missing... The going seems tough on weekdays, looking at the trending... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of a timid Gujarati man who must defy his patriarchal family as he flees with his wife to save their unborn daughter from foeticide. The film also features Jia Vaidya, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 continues to have a successful run at the box office. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 1200 Crore mark soon.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on his Twitter handle, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 - ₹ 91.26 cr Week 5 Day 1 - ₹ 5.20 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.34 cr Day 3 - ₹ 6.07 cr Total - ₹ 1191.24 cr ROCK solid even on 5th Saturday."