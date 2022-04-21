    For Quick Alerts
      Jersey Box Office Prediction: Will Shahid Kapoor's Film Hit The Ball Out Of The Park Amid KGF 2 Wave?

      By
      |

      After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is returning back on our screens with Gowtam Tinnanuari's Hindi directorial debut Jersey. A remake of Nani's acclaimed Telugu flick by the same which was also helmed by Tinnauri, the sports drama is finally hitting the marqueen after getting delayed multiple times.

      So, will the audience flock to the theatres to watch this Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer? Well, the trade insiders believe that Jersey might not get a smashing opening at the ticket counters since Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is still having an excellent run in cinema halls. However, Shahid's film is expected to pick up business with positive word-of-mouth.

      As per trade Girish Johar, Jersey is expected to mint an opening of Rs 8 Crore, stated a report in Indian Express.

      He was quoted as saying, "KGF 2 is going to have a good second weekend as well. But having said that, Jersey will still have takers as the film has emotionally strong content. The trailer has been loved by all. It is a hardcore Hindi film with cricket in it. It is ticking all the right boxes and has everything it takes to make a film successful."

      Meanwhile, film trade exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi feels that the makers must have done a good job as this Shahid Kapoor-starrer has been helmed by the same filmmaker who directed Nani's flick.

      "It is a film which will grow with the word of mouth and will carry good reports. It might not be a good starter, but it will grow by the day and will register a good total," the publication quoted him as saying.

      He further added that Jersey might not repeat the magnitude of The Kashmir Files since the KGF Chapter 2 wave is still strong in the country. However, it will possibly follow a similar trajectory in terms of growth by the day.

      Jersey revolves around an ex-domestic cricketer who hits back to the pitch in order to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a birthday gift.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
      
      X