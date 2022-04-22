Jersey Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Shahid Kapoor's Film Fared On First Day Of Release

After repeated delays, Shahid Kapoor's much anticipated sports drama Jersey released in cinema halls on Friday (April 22). Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the sports drama is an official remake of Nani's Telugu flick by the same name.

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor's Hindi version, the film received glowing reviews from critics and audience with a section of netizen even calling it the actor's career best performance. Even, the original Arjun of 'Jersey', Nani praised the film in a tweet.

However, despite all the positive buzz, early trends hint that the Shahid Kapoor-starrer began its journey at the box office on a slow note. If the early estimates are to be believed, it minted an opening of 5-7 Crore on first day of its release.

Reportedly, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is facing some stiff competition from Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 which is still having a smashing run at the box office. The Hindi version of the action thriller has grossed Rs 268.63 Crore so far.

Earlier, in one of his interviews, Shahid revealed that he connected with the Telugu version of Jersey on a deeper level which is why he agreed to do its Hindi remake.

"I have a lot of love for this film, not just because it is my film but because it did something to me when I saw the original. It gave me a sense of hope and this drive to never give up, regardless of circumstances. You can get up today to chase something you really want. This is the spirit of this film and I connected deeply with that. If the emotions are strong and visceral, after going through whatever they have in the last two years, people will feel it and it will give them that boost that they all want right now," the actor was quoted as saying.