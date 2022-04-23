Jersey Day 2 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Sports Drama Shows A Slight Growth In Its Business

Despite positive reviews from the critics and the audience, Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey had a disappointing opening day as it fared below expectations. According to reports, the Gowtam Tinnaunuri directorial minted around Rs 4 Crore.

However, the film showed a slight growth in its collections on its second day of release. According to trade insiders, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer witnessed a jump of around 45% on Saturday and is expected to collect over Rs 5 Crore.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is having some tough competition from Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 which continues to roar at the box office. Despite the release of Jersey, KGF Chapter 2 continues to remain the first choice of cinegoers. The action extravanganza is on its way to enter the Rs 300 Crore club (Hindi version).

On being asked about the thing that attracted him to Jersey, Shahid recently told ETimes in an interview, "It is a unique film - it's many things put into one. It's not a sports drama. It is not about a cricketer trying to make a comeback either."

He continued, "It's said that either you are living life or you feel alive. We go through these phases. There are times when you don't feel excited, driven or motivated. You're just living your life, without feeling connected with it. You need something to chase and feel alive - whether it's to do with your children and their future, your own passions or a goal you set for yourself. You have to find a goal and say that I want to do something about where I am today in life. That is what Jersey is all about, with the backdrop of cricket. We have chosen a sport as the backdrop, but the film is about what happens when you make that choice and decide that you want to feel alive."

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is the official remake of Nani's Telugu movie by the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.