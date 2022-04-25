Jersey Day 3 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Film Registers A Decent Weekend

Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's film Jersey earned rave reviews from the critics and the audience. However, it failed to hit the ball out of the park for a six owing to the phenomenal run of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 at the box office.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial kickstarted its run at the ticket windows on a low note with Rs 3.70 Crore. The film witnessed a growth of about 45% on Saturday and minted Rs 5 Crore. However, Jersey failed to rake in big numbers on Sunday and collected around Rs 5-5.10 Crore (estimated). The total weekend collection of Jersey now stands at around Rs 13-14 Crore.

The box office run of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has been severely impacted by the 'monster' hit KGF Chapter 2 which is still having a blockbuster run at the box office. The Hindi version of the Prashant Neel directorial has crossed Rs 300 Crore mark. It's the first film to enter Rs 300 Crore Club after Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War in 2019.



Coming back to Jersey, Shahid Kapoor's sports drama is the official Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu film by the same name which had also bagged two National Awards. Jersey revolves around an ex-domestic cricketer who returns back to pitch in order to gift his son an Indian jersey on his birthday.

Previously, in an interview with a news channel, Shahid had said that remaking Jersey in Bollywood was difficult.

The actor had said, "There are many value additions that happen and then the cultural authenticity that you understand about the film does not remain the same. The basic structure remains the same you just change the clothes, add new emotions, add a new feel to it. You have to make it original and you have to make it your's and you have to do it with a lot of respect for the original film."

The actor had also added also that it is very difficult to not let your ego come in between and not lose your self-respect also, and said, "You have to do it in your own way but also make sure to retain all the important things so that sometimes is very difficult."