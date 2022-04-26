Jersey Day 4 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Film Sees A Major Drop In Numbers

Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey, which released last week, opened to rave reviews from critics and the audience. However, the positive word of mouth failed to translate into big numbers as the film crashed at the box office on Monday.

According to early estimates, the collections of Jersey dropped by 45-50% on Monday (Day 4). The film minted around Rs 1.70 to Rs 1.80 Crore. The total box office collection of Jersey now stands at around Rs 16-17 Crore.

With two major releases, Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 lined up for this week, it looks up like Jersey might wrap up at a lifetime total of just Rs 20 Crore, and turn out to be a major flop!

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has been major affected by Yash's KGF Chapter 2 which is still setting the box office on fire. The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has already entered Rs 300 Crore club. Even Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR is rocky-steady in its fifth week and has collected Rs 261.83 Crore (Hindi version). Both these movies have impacted Shahid's film at the box office.

Speaking about Jersey, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is an official Hindi remake of Nani's acclaimed 2019 film by the same name which had also bagged two National Awards. The film revolves around an ex-cricketer who returns back to the cricket ground after his son asks him to gift him an Indian jersey as a birthday present. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.