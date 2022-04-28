Jersey Day 6 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Sports Drama Continues To Disappoint

Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, hit the big screens last week after repeated delays. The film was supposed to arrive in cinema halls in December last year. However, the makers were forced to postpone its release date owing to the Omicron scare.

Upon its release on April 22, the film was lauded by the critics with praises pouring in for Shahid Kapoor's performance. Some had called it one of his career's best acts. Unfortunately, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial began its journey at the box office on an underwhelming note with an estimated opening of Rs 4 Crore. The film exhibited slight growth in its business on Saturday and Sunday and raked in an estimated collection of around Rs 15 Crore in its opening weekend.

Since then, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer has been struggling to stay afloat at the box office. If the early estimates are to be believed, Jersey minted a box office collection in the range of Rs 1-1.15 Crore on Wednesday (Day 6).

Meanwhile, various reasons are being attributed to Jersey's flop show at the box office. While some blamed it on the film's timing of release, a few believe that the film's box office performance was affected as a major section of the audience had already watched the Hindi dubbed version of Nani's Telugu flick Jersey. For those who don't know, Shahid's film is an official remake of this movie.

Another major reason why the film turned out to be a major washout at the box office is because it faced a stiff competition from Yash's monstrous hit KGF Chapter 2 which still continues to have a strong hold at the box office.

Looking at the current trend, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is likely to get bowled out soon with a lifetime collection of Rs 20 Crore with the entry of two new releases this week- Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.