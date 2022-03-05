Jhund Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Film Gets A Slow Start

Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's much anticipated film Jhund released in cinema halls on Friday (March 4). The sports drama marks the latter's directorial debut in Hindi film industry. Manjule is known for helming acclaimed Marathi movies like Fandry and Sairat.

Jhund opened to positive reviews from the critics. However, the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer failed to mint big numbers on the first day of its release. Speaking about its opening collection, the movie collected Rs 1.50 crore on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Jhund Fri ₹ 1.50 cr... With glowing word of mouth, the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground. #India biz."

With Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi still running strong at the ticket counters and the Hollywood biggie, Robert Pattinson's The Batman also releasing on the same day as Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan's film needs some strong positive buzz and good growth to maintain its grip at the box office.

Nagraj Manjule had earlier told Indian Express, "When I got to know that the makers are looking at Bachchan sir to play the main role, it got me excited immediately. I was so inspired by the thought. I did my research, worked on the script and went to meet him. It was going to be always him and we are glad that he said yes to it."

Manjule had said that he knows that the film will pick up business with positive word of mouth as the audience will connect with it. He had shared that his biggest takeaway from the film is that he got to work with Amitabh Bachchan and added, "I don't know what life has to offer me next. Even if there are many big films and awards, I don't think anything can be bigger than this feat. Also, having grown up on Big B's Vijay avatar, I not only got him in my film but also have a Vijay to cherish."