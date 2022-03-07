Jhund Day 3 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Film Is Having A Decent Run

Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Jhund has raked in a decent weekend collection at the box office. After a slow opening on Friday, the sports drama picked up business on its second and third day of its release.

If early trends are to be believed, the movie collected around Rs 2.80 crore on Sunday. Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Jhund improves in #Mumbai and parts of #Maharashtra on Day 2, but the numbers in some circuits - especially #NorthIndia - are below the mark... Biz needs to multiply on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz."

Jhund Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan Stands Tall; His 'Jhund' Scores The Winning Goal In Nagraj Manjule's Film

Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule's directorial debut in Bollywood. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role, the movie is inspired by the real-life story of Vijay Barse, social worker and founder of Slum Soccer.

Speaking about the film, Barse told Quint, "Amitabh Bachchan is the reason behind the film reflecting reality." Meanwhile, Nagraj Manjule earlier while talking with a leading news portal had shared his fond memories of Big B from the sets of the film.

Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Is The Unwavering Support For The Team Of Hooligans

"We used to hear poems and main jaise Bachchan sir ka fan hoon, vaise hi main Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji ki kavita bhi padhta hoon, unko maanta hoon (Just as I am a fan of Big B, I am also a fan of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, I read his poems and I respect him). Whenever I used to have a conversation with Bachchan sir, he would recite his father's poems. We used to talk in between shots and in the vanity van," the filmmaker told India Today.