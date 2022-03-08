Jhund Day 4 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Film Is Steady

Nagraj Manjule's latest sports drama Jhund starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the main protagonist is having a steady run at the box office. The film opened up on a slow note on first day of its release. However, it soon picked up business over the weekend. Further, it passed the Monday test as well at the box office.

Jhund minted an opening collection of Rs 1.50 crore which was followed by Rs 2.10 crore on Day 2, Day 2.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 1.20 crore on Day 4. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 7.70 crore.

Jhund Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan Stands Tall; His 'Jhund' Scores The Winning Goal In Nagraj Manjule's Film

Jhund marks the Hindi film directorial debut of acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule who is known for helming Marathi movies like Fandry and Sairat. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer who used the sports of football to empower the underprivileged and keep them away from the world of crime and drugs.

Jhund Day 3 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Film Is Having A Decent Run

Speaking about Jhund and the preparation that went into it, Nagraj Manjule told ETimes, "I did extensive research when this concept came to me. I met Vijay Barse ji and his students before writing the script. And when I narrated the story to Bachchan sir, he readily agreed. I never knew that one day I would make a film with Bachchan sir."

Jhund also stars Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.