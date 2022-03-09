Jhund Day 5 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Sports Drama Mints This Figure

Amitabh Bachchan's latest release Jhund is having a steady run at the box office. The film which released in cinema halls on March 4, collected Rs 1.30 crore on its fifth day of release (Tuesday). The total five-day box office collection now stands at Rs 9 crore.

Jhund kickstarted its box office journey on a slow note by minting an opening collection of Rs 1.50 crore despite glowing reviews from the critics. With positive word of mouth, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer slowly started picking up business in the coming days.

Jhund collected Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.20 crore on Monday and Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday taking the total box office collection to Rs 9 crore. However, the film is facing some tough competition from Robert Pattinson's Hollywood superhero flick The Batman and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Speaking about directing Amitabh Bachchan in this film, Nagraj Manjule told the Hindu in an interview, "I have been a fan of his since my childhood. As a child, I used to imagine two friends: Lord Krishna and Bachchan sir. He is so professional and a director's actor. He would come on time, discuss creative issues, bear the delays, guide us. Though many of the talent on set had never faced a camera before, he was patient and never refused a retake. Working with him was a joy."

Manjule also opened up on the rest of the cast and revealed that a majority of them faced the camera for the first time in Jhund which is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, founder of Slum Soccer.

Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule's directorial debut in the Hindi film industry.