Jhund Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's Film Fared On Wednesday

Despite glowing reviews from the critics, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan has managed it to rake in decent figures as it inches towards closing its first week collection. According to reports, the sports drama has collected around Rs 10 crore in six days.

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer began its journey on a slow note by minted an opening collection of Rs 1.50 crore. The numbers saw a little growth on Saturday and Sunday owing to the positive buzz. It passed the Monday test and has been running steady at the box office.

Jhund collected Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.20 crore on Monday, Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday and around Rs 1 crore on Wednesday. The total six-day box office now stands at approximately Rs 10 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan's film would have fared better if the makers had focused a bit more for the promotions. Further, Robert Pattinson's latest superhero flick The Batman and Alia Bhatt's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi gave it a solid competition at the box office.

Jhund which marks Nagraj Manjule's entry in Hindi cinema as a director, is inspired by the real life story of Vijay Barse, social worker and founder of Slum Soccer who used the game of football to rehabilitate underprivileged children. Manjule is known for helming acclaimed Marathi movies like Fandry and Sairat.

Speaking about his shift from Marathi films to Hindi cinema, Manjule told IANS, "I have worked in Marathi regional cinema and have made some fairly decent films but Jhund is one film which is very close to my heart because it gave me the opportunity to work with Mr Bachchan. In my mind, there are no demarcations between Hindi mainstream film or a Marathi regional film. For me, this film is another step in my journey as a storyteller."