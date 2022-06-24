Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Varun-Kiara's Film Fared On First Day Of Release

After
Good
Newwz,
Raj
Mehta's
second
directorial
Jugjugg
Jeeyo
starring
Varun
Dhawan,
Kiara
Advani,
Anil
Kapoor
and
Neetu
Kapoor
released
in
cinema
halls
on
Friday
(June
24).
Touted
to
be
a
family
entertainer,
the
film
revolves
around
post
marriage
issues
between
two
couples
from
different
generations.
Besides
the
positive
response
from
the
preview
shows,
the
film
also
managed
to
win
the
hearts
of
the
audience
though
it
received
a
mixed
response
from
the
critics.
According
to
reports,
Jugjugg
Jeeyo
released
in
around
3300
screens
across
the
country.
Going
by
the
early
buzz,
the
Varun
Dhawan-Kiara
Advani
starrer
is
expected
to
mint
in
the
range
of
Rs
8
to
Rs
10
Crore
on
its
opening
day.
If
the
film
receives
a
positive
word
of
mouth,
the
business
is
expected
to
grow
over
the
weekend.
Trade
analyst
Girish
Johar
was
earlier
quoted
as
saying
by
Indian
Express,
"The
advance
booking
levels
are
decent
and
it
is
yet
to
pick
up.
The
trailer
was
quite
appreciated
when
it
was
released.
Music
is
also
doing
good.
Even
at
the
ground
promotional
level,
the
team
is
going
all
out.
In
a
nutshell,
the
awareness
level
is
quite
high.
The
buzz
is
good.
I
am
hoping
for
a
good
start
for
it
at
the
box
office."
He
had
further
added,
"JugJugg
Jeeyo
is
a
bit
urban,
typical
Dharma
glossy
film.
So,
it
will
get
a
good
start
in
Delhi,
Punjab,
Bengaluru,
Mumbai,
Mysore,
and
the
top
20
cities."
Bankrolled
by
Karan
Johar,
Jugjugg
Jeeyo
marks
the
Bollywood
debut
of
content
creator-actor
Prajakta
Kohli.
The
film
also
stars
Maniesh
Paul
in
a
pivotal
role.