Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 2 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Shows An Upward Trend

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's latest film Jugjugg Jeeyo opened on a decent note at the box office as it collected Rs 9.28 Crore with the family entertainer faring more in the multiplexes than the single screens. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of content creator-turned-actress Prajakta Kohli.

Talking about his performance on Day 2 at the box office, with positive word of mouth, Jugjugg Jeeyo has surpassed its opening collection and showed a jump of around 35% on Saturday. If early estimates are to be believed, the Varun-Kiara starrer collected in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 12 Crore. The total two-day box office is around Rs 19 Crore to Rs 21 Crore.

Earlier before the film's release, Varun Dhawan had said in one of his interviews that no formula can be fixed to predict the fate of a film.

The actor told IANS, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watch a film that is entertaining."

He further added, "Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or Sooryavanshi, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!"

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Jugjugg Jeeyo revolves around two couples from different generations confront their issues after marriage.