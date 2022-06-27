Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 3 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Enjoys A Solid Weekend

Raj Mehta's latest family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is enjoying an impressive run at the box office. It is the second film this year after Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has managed to entice the audience to the cinema halls.

The film received positive to mixed response from the critics upon its release in theatres. Jugjugg Jeeyo raked in decent numbers on its opening day and minted Rs 9.28 Crore. However with positive word of mouth, the dramedy registered a jump of around 35% on Saturday and collected Rs 12.55 Crore.

According to early estimates, the Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer registered a further jump in its business on Sunday and collected in the range of Rs 14-16 Crore on Day 3. The total-three day box office collections stands in the range of Rs 35 to 37 Crore.

Earlier, before the film hit the marquee, director Raj Mehta had admitted that he is anxious about Jugjugg Jeeyo's release with the lackluster performance of Hindi films at the box office in recent times.

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "There are new theories coming out every week about what kind of films will work or won't. Some say the trend is of big films, some say that's not the case entirely. There's a lot of uncertainty, I don't think anyone knows what's going to work. Does that add to the anxiety? Absolutely. Because you can never be confident that you've made a film that's going to do well. This is my second film, I'm following up a successful debut, so there's that pressure as well. But the times are such that you don't know what is going to work."

He further added, "There's nervousness but I'm also excited. What is reassuring me is that the person who I'm responsible towards, the producer of the film, has enjoyed the film, seen it and loved it."

Jugjugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback on the celluoid after a long sabbatical.