Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 4 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Rakes In Decent Numbers

After a good opening weekend collection of Rs 36.93 Crore, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's latest release Jugjugg Jeeyo saw a normal drop in its box office collection on first Monday.

According to early estimates, the drop is less than 50% which means that the Raj Mehta directorial has minted a box office collection in the range of Rs 4-5 Crore on Day 4. The total four-day box office collection is around Rs 40-42 Crore.

Upon its release, Jugjugg Jeeyo received good to mixed response from the critics and the family entertainer began its journey on a decent note by minting Rs 9.28 Crore on its opening day. The Varun-Kiara starrer picked up business over the weekend and collected Rs 12.55 Crore and Rs 15.10 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Jugjugg Jeeyo which released last week, ranks as the sixth highest opening weekend grosser of 2022 after KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 193.99 Crore), RRR (Rs 75.57 Crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 55.96 Crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 39.40 Crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 39.12 Crore).

Jugjugg Jeeyo features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

On being asked how he managed to pull off this casting coup, director Raj Mehta told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I must have done some good work in my last life. One person I knew for sure while writing was Anil sir. Bheem's character is actually Anil sir. Varun, I was sure off. I have worked with both Varun and Kiara before, and we have a friendly equation. The only person whose recommendation came from Karan (Johar) was Neetu Ma'am. Even though she wasn't sure on doing films, when Karan suggested the name, I was like, wow, there can't be anyone before."