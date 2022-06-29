Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 5 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Registers Minimal Drop

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's romantic comedy Jugjugg Jeeyo is having a steady run at the box office. After registering a drop of around 48% on its first Monday, the box office collection dipped a bit on Tuesday as well.

After minted an opening weekend collection of Rs 36.93 Crore, the Raj Mehta directorial collected Rs 4.82 Crore on Monday and Rs 4.52 Crore on Tuesday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 46.27 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, #JugJuggJeeyo collects at similar levels on Day 5... Premium multiplexes steady... Needs to maintain the trend on weekdays for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr. Total: ₹ 46.27 cr. #India biz.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is Raj Mehta's second directorial after Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz. The film revolves around two couples from different generations who confront issues post marriage.

Earlier in a chat with Firstpost, Raj Mehta had opened up on how he had zeroed upon the film's title. He had said, "That was Karan's suggestion absolutely; he read the script and decided. The film was earlier called Happy Anniversary but the film is so desi, mitti se judi hui, so we felt Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a relevant title."

Speaking about the theme of the film, he had added, "The film portrays the slightly more mature side of love which happens after marriage and we have also dwelled into the dynamics in the marriages in the younger generation as opposed to marriages in our parents' generation and what love meant in after marriage then. It is not that typical young couple romance, it is a slightly more mature romance that we have tried to portray."