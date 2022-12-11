Kajol’s Salaam Venky Witnesses Jump Of 50-60% In Collections on Day 2; Drishyam 2 Beats KGF 2 On 4th Saturday

Kajol's recent release Salaam Venky has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After all, the Revathi directorial marks the director's first collaboration with Kajol and also features Vishal Jethwaa in the lead. In fact, Salaam Venky also features a cameo by Aamir Khan. As the movie opened to decent reviews from the audience, it is trying to pick up the pace at the box office. After witnessing a slow and underwhelming start at the box office, Salaam Venky is finally witnessing the magic of word of mouth.

And now as per a report published in Box Office India, Salaam Venky has been up by 50-60% which would make its collections 20 lakhs on Friday and 30 lakhs plus on Saturday. So far, Salaam Venky has been witnessing a positive word of mouth and it will be interesting to see if there are major jumps in the collections in the coming days. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has been all praises for his wife's recent release and tweeted, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film. Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew."

To note, Salaam Venky has been witnessing strong competition by Ajay Devgn, Shriya Sara, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu starrer crime thriller drama Drishyam 2 which has been going strong at the box office for almost a month now. In fact, Drishyam 2 has been declared a blockbuster and has been inching towards the Rs 200 crore club.

This isn't all. Drishyam 2 has finally managed to beat Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Yes! You read it right. Drishyam 2 collected Rs 4.50 crore nett on its fourth Saturday while KGF 2 (Hindi) made a collection of Rs 4.42 crore nett. To note, this will be a post pandemic record. As of now, Drishyam 2 has made a collection of Rs. 198 crores.