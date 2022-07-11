Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Has A Decent Weekend

After a slow start at the box office, Vidyut Jammwal-Shivaleeka Oberoi's action thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter showed some growth in its business on Saturday and Sunday thus resulting the film to mint a decent weekend.

The Kabir Faruk directorial collected an opening of Rs 1.30 Crore on Friday. With some good word of mouth and owing to Eid, the movie minted Rs 1.72 Crore and Rs 3.13 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 6.15 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 witness good gains... Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz... Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4... Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, he mentioned, "#KhudaHaafiz2 contribution from two major *circuits* - #Mumbai [28.55%] and #DelhiUP [25.41%] - adds up to approx 54% of all-#India biz."

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 is a sequel of Vidyut Jammwal-Shivaleeka Oberoi's Khuda Haafiz which had a direct OTT release in 2020.

Speaking about the film's hero Vidyut Jammwal, director Faruk Kabir earlier told Hindustan Times, "I could talk about him all day. He has been metamorphosed into a large actor, there's a lot I feel he takes from within also. He is superbly focused and surrendered to my vision. He has always been dedicated, but this time, he has put even more of himself into the film. There's a scene in the film, very emotional, he became so intense while performing that he fainted for ten seconds. Be ready to see a new superstar being born!"