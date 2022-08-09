Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Prediction: Will Aamir Khan's Film Bring Back Happy Times For Bollywood?

2022 hasn't been a great year for the Hindi Film Industry with just a handful of films setting the cash registers ringing at the box office. Amid this, now all eyes are towards Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who is all set to return on the big screen with his labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha after four years. The film is slated to release on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

The Advait Chandan-directorial has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. Touted to be an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya who will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

In the last few months, the Aamir Khan-starrer has been trending on social media for many reasons. Will some of these factors affect its business at the box office? Only time would tell!

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing on around 3500 screens in India (including Tamil and Telugu), and will get a showcasing in the north of 10,000 shows per day.

When it comes to the box office prediction for its opening day, trade insiders have pegged its first day collection in the range of Rs 12-16 Crore. The figures might witness some variation if the spot bookings for the film turns out to be positive.

A report in Bollywoodlife quoted film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi as saying, "It's a word-of-mouth film in genre, not a commercial masala entertainer. So, it'll purely have its box office run on the merit of its content, and thankfully, revolves around a premise that's very universal in appeal - the story of India through the story of a person can potentially touch the hearts of a lot of people all over the country. I think, Laal Singh Chaddha will possibly open in Rs 12 Crore nett range, and after that it'll be based on its merit. There's Raksha Bandhan (the festival), Independence Day, the whole weekend, and these factors can really augment the business."

Laal Singh Chaddha has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 Hours 44 Minute (164 minutes). The film marks Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's third collaboration after 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012).