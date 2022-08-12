Laal Singh Chaddha Day 2 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Film Witnesses A Drop In Numbers

Aamir Khan's much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (August 11). However, despite all the hype and positive to mixed reviews from the critics, the Advait Chandan-directorial began its journey at the box office on a dull note.

The film which clashed with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan collected Rs 12 Crore on its opening day. Reportedly, this is Aamir's lowest opening movie in the last 13 years. The film fared a little better in the premium multiplexes as compared to the small screens.

Shockingly, the opening of Laal Singh Chaddha is less than Aamir Khan's last release, Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 Crore) which was one of the biggest flops in Bollywood in 2018.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha's performance on Day 2, early trade reports suggest that the film registered a drop of around 35% on Friday as it was a working day. If the initial box office figures are to be considered, the Aamir Khan film minted in the range of Rs 6-8 Crore on Day 2.

Earlier, during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had talked about the key reason why the audience isn't interested in watching movies on the big screen as they were before.

The superstar had said, "One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theatres has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theatres, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that." He had also emphasised that filmmakers need to pick up subjects which cater to a larger section of the audience.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.