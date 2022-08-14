Laal Singh Chaddha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Film Has A Sluggish Weekend

Aamir Khan's much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (August 11). Sadly, the film failed to meet the expectations of the cinegoers and opened on a dull note.

The Aamir Khan-starrer minted an opening collection of Rs 12 Crore which was lesser than the opening collection of the superstar's 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha showed a slight growth in its business on Friday and Saturday and went on to collect Rs 7.26 Crore and Rs 9 Crore taking the three-day box office collection to Rs 27.96 Crore.

When it comes to its performance on Day 4 (Sunday), early estimates hint that the movie witnessed a little upward trend in its business and collected in the range of Rs 8-10 Crore.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

While the original film had Tom Hanks' character Forrest recounting his life journey to strangers on a park bench, Laal Singh Chaddha has Aamir's character telling his story to fellow passengers on a train.

Speaking about the change in this narrative device, Aamir told BBC in an interview, "In India, it's a little difficult to sit on a park bench and have a conversation, it's rather noisy and crowded. So we couldn't imagine setting it at a bus stop. In India, trains are the most used form of transport, and it's very common for passengers to exchange stories on a long journey, so that's how we set the piece."

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Aamir Khan's reunion with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also features Mona Singh in a lead role and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.