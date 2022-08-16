laal-singh-chaddha-vs-raksha-bandhan-day-5-box-office-collection

On August 11, 2022, Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan featuring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively, arrived in theatres, but unfortunately, both the films failed to impress the audience. While Raksha Bandhan received a better response from film critics and trade analysts than Laal Singh Chaddha, it failed to bring footfalls to the theatres.

Reportedly, even Independence Day holiday could not save the films from being a flop. Yes, you read it right!

We hear, Laal Singh Chaddha could not even cross Rs 50 Crore at the box office, as the film made between Rs 7.8 Crore to Rs 8.4 Crore on Monday. The film's running total is now around Rs 46 Crore.

Raksha Bandhan on the other hand, collected a mere Rs 6.5 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to share his take on the poor performances of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan at the box office and wrote, "Today on Independence day which is one of the biggest holiday for the box office, #LaalSinghChaddha & #RakshaBandhan were having mere 15-20% occupancy, even some shows got cancelled due to no audience.. This is really sad & darkest phase for the hindi film industry."

Another trade analyst Rahul Verma tweeted, "Aamir Khan who had huge trust among audience has now given two flops back to back . Agar film achi hone ke bad flops ho to wo ek alag issue hai but majority have not liked TOH and LSC, something that is rare for him. Think, reinvent and then comeback!"

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.