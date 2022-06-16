Nikamma Box Office Prediction: Will Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Succeed In Winning Hearts?

Sabbir Khan who has helmed films like Heropanti, Baaghi and Munna Michael, is back with another outing, Nikamma which is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday (June 17). The action entertainer features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty, and marks the Bollywood debut of popular singer Shirley Setia.

With Abhimanyu Dassani hitting the action mode and indulging in some dialoguebaazi, the trailer hinted that the film is aimed at the masses. Also, another attraction of the film is Shilpa Shetty who is making her comeback on the big screen after a long sabbatical. Though she had previously starred in Hungama 2 which released on an OTT platform last year, Nikamma is her first theatrical release post break.

The songs of the film especially the title track has hit the chord with the youngsters. Even the film's promotions so far have been youth-centric with the team travelling to different cities in India to promote their film. Going by the initial buzz, Nikamma is likely to mint around Rs 2-4 Crore on its first day of release. If the film succeeds in entertaining the audience then it might witness a growth over the weekend.

After the flop show of Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still having a successful run at the box office, it needs to be seen whether Abhimanyu Dassani's Nikamma hits the bull's eye.

Nikamma is a remake of Nani's 2017 Telugu flick Middle Class Abhayi. Speaking about this Abhimanyu Dassani film, director Sabir Khan said in an interview, "When you remake a film, it is very tough because the original has worked and there is a benchmark set. I liked the core story of the original but the screenplay is mine. We have added our touch and flavour to the story. For me as a director, Nikamma is a slightly different film from my past work. Apart from action, it has a strong story and family values."