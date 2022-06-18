Nikamma Day 1 Box Office Collection: Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Opens On A Disappointing Note

Sabbir Khan's action entertainer Nikamma released on theatrical screens on Friday (June 17). Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in leading roles, the movie is an adaptation of Nani's 2017 film Middle Class Abbayi.

Upon its release, Nikamma was panned by the critics and the audience for its weak story-telling and mediocre performances. However, Shilpa Shetty's act was lauded by a few.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on first day of its release, Nikamma began its journey on an underwhelming note as it minted only Rs 51 lakhs. The film showed better occupancy in mass centres than metros.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#Nikamma is below par on Day 1, but the biz got a push, post evening, at mass centres, while metros remained weak... Day 2 and 3 are crucial, needs to salvage the situation... Fri ₹ 51 lacs. #India biz."

Nikamma marks Shilpa Shetty's return to the big screen after 14 years. Earlier while speaking with Firstpost, the actress had recalled her first day on the film's sets and admitted that she was nervous.

"I was really nervous because though I was doing television, brands...I was still emoting, acting but you are Shilpa Shetty, you are not playing any character. There you can do anything that you want, who is going to say that you are doing something wrong. But here, Avni is a character and you just play it to the best of your understanding. Putting life into a character which is on paper is the most thrilling thing for an actor and you are constantly thinking about that character. Thankfully Sabbir (Khan) is so wonderful to work with as a director," the actress explained.

She further added, "All the actors that he has worked with have given them such an amazing platform whether it is Tiger Shroff or Kriti Sanon. I made the best decision to start off with him. But, the first day jitters will always be there when you are giving your first shot for any project."