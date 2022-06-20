Nikamma Day 3 Box Office Collection: Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Fails To Attract The Audience

Sabbir Khan's action entertainer Nikamma hit the theatrical screens on Friday (June 17). Touted to be Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback after almost seven years, the film features Abhimanyu Dassani and marks the Hindi film debut of singer Shirley Setia.

Unfortunately upon its release on Friday, the Abhimanyu Dassani film received negative reviews from the critics. The film performed better in the mass centres than metros. However, the film failed to witness a major growth in its business over the weekend and crashed at the box office.

Nikamma received an opening collection of Rs 51 lakhs. It collected Rs 48 lakhs on Saturday and Rs 52 lakhs on Sunday. The total three-day box office now stands at Rs 1.51 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and wrote, "#Nikamma meets with a tragic fate... After a low starting point [Day 1], the dismal response on Day 2 and 3 seals its fate... Fri 51 lacs, Sat 48 lacs, Sun 52 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about Nikamma before the film's release, Shilpa had earlier said in an interview, "This is the movie for a comeback like mine. When you watch the film, you will understand why. I watched the film yesterday as I am flying out tonight for a month, and I was nervous as always, but a little more. After the film ended, I was happy that I had done justice to my character, whatever fate it meets at the box-office!"

She had further added, "The biggest actors and movies have not done well recently-we seem to have lost perspective on movie-making after the pandemic. Earlier, success and failure were a bit predictable!"