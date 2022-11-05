Phone Bhoot VS Mili VS Double XL Day 1 Box Office Collection: Which Film Fared Better?

This week, it's all about women power at the box office with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's Double XL locking horns at the box office. All the three films belong to different genres.

Speaking about Phone Bhoot first, the horror comedy features Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in leading roles and marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Gurmmeet Singh. Made on an estimated budget of around Rs 25-30 Crores, the early buzz hints that the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and fared better than the other two releases at the box office.

As a report in Sacnik, the Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter film minted around Rs 2 Crore on its first day of release.

Phone Bhoot Box Office Report

Day 1- Rs 2 Crore (nett)

Next, the film which hit the big screens today is Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal starrer Mili. The survival drama helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, is an official remake of his 2019 National Award winning film Helen which featured Anna Ben as the main protagonist. The film revolves around a young nurse who finds herself fighting the ultimate battle for survival after she gets trapped inside a freezer.

Mili opened to positive response from the critics and the audience with praises pouring in for Janhvi Kapoor's 'chilling' performance.

A Sacnik report suggests that Janhvi Kapoor's latest outing Mili received a decent opening at the box office on Friday. The early trends suggest that the Boney Kapoor production collected around Rs 1 Crore on Day 1.

Mili Box Office Report

Day 1- Rs 1 Crore (nett)

Lastly, coming to the third release, Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's Double XL, the dramedy failed to click with the critics and the audience alike. Helmed by Satramm Ramani, the film didn't meet the expectation levels and fared poorly on its first day of release.

If the initial chatter in the trade circle is to be believed, the film collected around Rs 50-70 Lakh (nett) on Friday.

Double XL Box Office Report

Day 1- Rs 50-70 Lakh Crore (nett)

Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version of Rishabh Shetty's Kantara continues its golden run at the box office in its third week of release and has minted Rs 51.65 Crore so far.