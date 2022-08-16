Prabhas' Rs 400-Crore Film Salaar To Clash With Hrithik Roshan's Fighter; Will The Latter Avoid Locking Horns?

The biggest clash of 2023 has already been announced and moviegoers can't decide which side they should pick. On one side, it is Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role while on the other side, it is Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Both the films are slated to arrive in theatres on September 28, 2023 and we wonder if Hrithik will avoid locking horns with Prabhas at the box office.

Currently, Salaar, which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 400 Crore, is more in the buzz as the first look of Prabhas has sent fans into a tizzy. On the other hand, the makers of Fighter have not revealed any look of Hrithik or Deepika Padukone hence, there is not much buzz around the film. However, once the makers unveil the first look or teaser of the film, we are sure, Fighter will be back in the buzz!

Having said that, both films have the potential to take the box office by storm. In Salaar, Prabhas looks massy, raw and intense and moviegoers are already hyping his first look from the film. On the other hand, when Fighter was announced, netizens went gaga over the collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik.

Speaking about the directors, Prashanth Neel is one of the most popular filmmakers of India, as he recently delivered blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Fans have high hopes from his collaboration with Prabhas. Similarly, Siddharth Anand who directed War, is expected to deliver yet another blockbuster at the box office with Fighter, as his collaboration with Hrithik has been proved lucky at the box office.

On a related note, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and Salaar also features Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.