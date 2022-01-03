Pushpa Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Stands Tall At The Box Office

Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa: The Rise has set the box office on fire despite the pandemic. The Hindi version of this Sukumar directorial has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs and is having a phenomenal run at the box office.

The third weekend collection of this Allu Arjun-starrer is higher than its first weekend. Pushpa collected Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday taking the grand total to Rs 62.94 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Pushpa stands tall, despite so many odds... Is UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*... Weekend 3 [₹ 15.85 cr] is HIGHER than Weekend 1 [₹ 12.68 cr] and Weekend 2 [₹ 10.31 cr]... [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.94 cr. #India biz."

He mentioned in another tweet, "Pandemic era, Non-holiday period, Tough opponent [#SpiderMan; #83TheFilm in Week 2], Minimal promotions + limited screens/shows, Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates] #PushpaHindi braves it all... Day 1: ₹ 3.33 cr. Day 17: ₹ 6.25 cr... DO THE MATH."

Earlier Allu Arjun had opened up on the success of the Hindi version of Pushpa at the success meet of the film and said, "We were releasing it in Hindi to test waters, but I am glad that it has paid off so well. Somewhere deep inside, I had this feeling that it will pay off because I have seen some kind of a pulse in North India."

He had further added, "I give credit to the Indian multi-genre format - the songs, fights, drama, love story and humor. Indian films are multi-genre films. Our films are very typical. If you take western films, they cater to only one or two genres. It could be horror- comedy, thriller or action. It won't be multi-genre. I think, heartland of India misses multi-genre format films. So, it's this format that has resulted in our success and that's what I call Indian cinema."

Pushpa: The Rise set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling revolves around Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver in Seshachalam forests of South India. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. It also features a special dance number by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A sequel to the film titled Pushpa The Rule has already been announced by the makers.