Raksha Bandhan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Some Growth

Akshay Kumar's family entertainer Raksha Bandhan hit the big screens on August 11 alongside Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Unfortunately, both the star-driven vehicles failed to impress the audience.

When it comes to Raksha Bandhan, the Aanand L Rai directorial witnessed a drop in box office collection on Day 2 after receiving an opening of Rs 8.28 Crore. It collected Rs 6.40 Crore on Friday taking the total two-day box office to Rs 14.60 Crore.

However, the film registered a slight increase in its footfalls on Day 3 (Saturday) with some word of mouth publicity. According to early trends, Akshay Kumar's film minted a box office collection in the range of Rs 7-9 Crore on third day of its release.

Earlier, before the film's release, Akshay Kumar had addressed all the negativity surrounding around Bollywood films in recent times. Reacting to the 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' trend on social media, the superstar had said, "As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha) helps the economy of India. We are all on the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (trolls) and you (media), don't get into it."

Speaking about Raksha Bandhan, the film revolves around how Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar) struggles to get his four sisters married. Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth essay the role of his on screen sisters. The family drama also features Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar's third theatrical release this year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.