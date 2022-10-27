Ram Setu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees A Slight Dip In Numbers

Akshay Kumar's much awaited film Ram Setu released in cinema halls on Diwali this year. As expected, the action-adventure managed to get a good start at the box office and minted Rs 15.25 Crore on its first day of release.

Despite mixed reviews from the critics, the Akshay Kumar-starrer surpassed the first-day box office collection of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs. 14.11 Crore) to emerge as the fourth-highest opening day grosser of 2022. Trade analysts revealed that the Abhishek Sharma directorial performed well in mass pockets and picked up business in the evening and night shows.

Speaking about its performance on Day 2 (Wednesday), early trends suggest that the film witnessed a slight dip in its box office figures.

As a report in Sacnik, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu collected around Rs 11 Crore on its second day of release. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 26.25 Crore.

Day 1- Rs 15.25 Crore

Day 2- Rs 11 Crore (estimated)

Besides Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu helmed by Abhishek Sharma also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev and Naseer in pivotal role. The film revolves around an atheist archaeologist who races against time to prove the true existence of the Ram Setu bridge before evil forces set out to destroy it.

Speaking about how he got the idea of making Ram Setu, director Abhishek Sharma earlier revealed in an interview, "During the pandemic in 2020, a thought came to me and I began to work on it. I called up Akshay Kumar and he asked me if I had written a screenplay. I wrote it and sent it to him. Akshay sir and Vikram sir (Vikram Sharma of Abundantia Entertainment) jammed on it. We all liked the idea and decided to take this journey together. I thank them for supporting my vision."