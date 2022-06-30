Rashtra Kavach: OM Box Office Prediction: Will Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Set The Box Office On Fire?

Aditya Roy Kapur who was last seen in Mohit Suri's 2020 romantic thriller Malang, has a film release up his sleeve this week. We are talking about Rashra Kavach: OM in which he is paired opposite Sanjana Sanghi for the first time.

The film which marks the directorial debut of Kapil Verma, has Aditya Roy Kapur sporting a ripped physique and performing some high-octane action sequences. His leading lady Sanjana Sanghi too, is donning an action avatar for this flick.

The film's trailer received a mixed response from the audience and it does come across as a tad surprising that the makers have followed a low-key promotional strategy for this Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer.

Because of the low buzz around this film, early trends suggest that the footfalls for the opening day will be low and the movie will heavily rely on word of mouth to pick up business over Saturday and Sunday and mint a respectable weekend collection. If early estimates are to be believed, Rashtra Kavach: OM is likely to mint an opening collection in the range of Rs 50 lakhs to 1 Crore.

With two Bollywood releases, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Jugjugg Jeeyo still running in theatres, Rashta Kavach: OM will have a tough time to make its place at the box office.

Rashtra Kavach: OM was earlier titled as OM: The Battle Within. Speaking about the reason behind the change in the title, Aditya Roy Kapur recently told Pinkvilla, "The producers felt that these are the two main conflicts of the film. I think creatively the makers felt that these two conflicts are what is driving the film. The Kavach is something when you watch the film you'll find out and it is about patriotism and the country. So, they felt that this will connect more with the people, feel more earthy."