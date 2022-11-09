Rough Patch Continues For Akshay Kumar As Ram Setu Becomes His 5th Consecutive Film To Underperform

Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood with the 1991 release Saugandh and has come a long way in his career spanning over three decades.

After going through several ups and downs, Akshay established himself among the biggest superstars in Bollywood and is currently in the list of highest-paid actors in the industry.

While he gave Bollywood its first success after the COVID-19 pandemic with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, the year 2022 hasn't yet proved to be lucky for him.

He is currently going through a rough patch as his films released this year aren't performing well. Most recently, the Khiladi star was seen playing the lead role in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu.

Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the action-adventure drama was released during Diwali week, on October 25, amid a huge buzz and clashed with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God.

While Ram Setu fetched decent reviews, the film has been underperforming since the first day of its theatrical release. It has now been struggling at the ticket window to cross the Rs 75 crore and did a business of Rs 1.05 crore (nett) on November 8 (Day 15).

The total collection of Ram Setu currently stands at Rs 72.65 crore and it won't be able to touch the Rs 100 crore mark in India now. It has turned out to be another disappointment for Akshay and his fans.

With this, Ram Setu has become the superstar's fifth consecutive film to underperform after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli (Disney+Hotstar release).

However, Akshay currently has many interesting projects in his kitty and we're hopeful that he'll make a strong comeback very soon. He has already wrapped up shooting for Selfiee and OMG 2.

For the unversed, Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam film Driving License. Besides Akshay, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. OMG 2, on the other hand, will see the superstar sharing the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

His lineup also includes Capsule Gill, the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.