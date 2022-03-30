RRR (Hindi): Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Becomes The Fastest Film To Cross 100 Crore Mark Post Pandemic

After giving 3 back-to-back mega-blockbusters, SS Rajamouli is back with his magnum opus RRR that is setting up new heights of success with each successive day. It has been the most anticipated film of the season for a long time and finally when it was released on March 25, 2022, the audience's craze and madness were incredible. The film is creating and achieving its own milestones that now it has become the film that made the fastest entry in the 100 Crore club post-pandemic surpassing Sooryavanshi.

SS Rajamouli's cinematic wonder RRR has brought a whole new kind of cinematic experience to the audience which is possible only in his films. He has given some of the most successful and remarkable films to the Indian cinema and now with RRR, he is all set to recreate the definition of a blockbuster film. The nail-biting action sequences, a bunch of emotions, amazing chemistries between the actor and a lot more has been the highlight of the film that made it sail through the path and achieve the greatest heights.

RRR Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel To Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

The film has started setting up its feet all over the world and has been showing phenomenal results at the box office. The success of the film can be calculated by the fact that it has reached the figure of 107 Crore. just within 5 days of its release and still counting and overall 500+ Cr worldwide. It is just the figures from North India - the Hindi belt. Seems like the magic of superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan has started showing its effect.

Jr NTR Thanks RRR Team For Their Contribution To The Film's Success; Read The Sweet Note

The Telugu-language period action-drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is released on 25th March 2022.