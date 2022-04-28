Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Box Office Prediction: Will Ajay Devgn's Thriller Beat Tiger Shroff's Acting Outing?

This Friday (April 29) sees the release of two big films, Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2. While the former is a mid-air thriller inspired by the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight, the latter marks Tiger's return as Babloo, a cyber hacker who battles with Nawazuddin's character to put an end to the cyber crime across the globe.

Both the films cater to different section of audience. Runway 34 is aimed for the multiplex junta and for those who like thrills. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 caters to the single-screen audience.

First, speaking about Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, the movie marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after Shivaay (2016). The intense drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in leading roles. The promos and the first look posters have definitely created a curiosity in the audience. Going by the pre-buzz, one can expect the Ajay Devgn-starrer to mint an opening collection of Rs 5-8 Crores which might grow with positive word of mouth.

Now, coming to Heropanti 2, the film has Tiger Shroff taking the Heropanti franchise ahead after eight years. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Sajid Nadiadwala production is all set to release on 2500 screens in India. The trailer has already given us a hint that there's plenty of high-octane stunts and action sequences in store for us. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's antagonist act also looks promising.

One can expect Heropanti 2 to rake in an opening collection of around Rs 7-10 Crore on Friday.

However, the collection of both the movies might get affected by Yash's KGF Chapter 2 which is still going strong at the box office. It continues to be the number one Indian film at the box office almost two weeks into its release and even crushed last week's release- Shahid Kapoor's Jersey at the box office. The Hindi version of the film is inching towards Rs 350 Crore mark.

Will Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 withstand the KGF Chapter 2 wave at the box office? Only time will tell!