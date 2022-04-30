Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Both The Films Fared On Friday

This week saw two Bollywood big-ticket films, Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Heropanti 2 locking horns at the box office. While Runway 34 received some good reviews from the critics, Heropanti 2 received flak for its non-existent story and poor direction. However, both the movies performed underwhelming at the box office on its first day of release.

Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, "So...both #Heropanti2 & #Runway34 have a poor start at the box office. Reports & feedback isn't encouraging either for both. Just about time for #KGF2. to take lead in its 3rd wk ahead of the new releases!!"

Speaking about Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34, the aviation thriller opened on a slow note and minted an estimated collection of Rs 3.50 Crore.

"Early Estimates for #Runway34 Day 1 All-India Nett is ₹ 3.50 Crs," read Johar's tweet.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 failed to touch the double-digit number despite being a massy, commercial entertainer. Despite a certain amount of bulk booking for day one, the Ahmed Khan directorial failed to rake in good moolah. According to early estimates, the mass entertainer collected around Rs 8 Crore on Friday.

Girish Johar wrote, "Early Estimates for #Heropanti2 Day 1 All-India Nett is ₹ 8 Crs..A good chunk came from adv./bulk booking prior to release.."

Meanwhile, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi version) continues to set the box office on fire in its third week of release. Surprisingly, the box office collection of this Prashanth Neel film (Week 3) is higher than the opening collection of Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

According to early estimates, KGF Chapter 2 raked in around Rs 4-4.25 Crore on Friday (Week 3). The film has crossed Rs 1000 Crore gross mark at the world wide box office.