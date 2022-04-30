Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Both The Films Fared On Friday

This
week
saw
two
Bollywood
big-ticket
films,
Ajay
Devgn-Amitabh
Bachchan's
Runway
34
and
Tiger
Shroff-Nawazuddin
Siddiqui's
Heropanti
2
locking
horns
at
the
box
office.
While
Runway
34
received
some
good
reviews
from
the
critics,
Heropanti
2
received
flak
for
its
non-existent
story
and
poor
direction.
However,
both
the
movies
performed
underwhelming
at
the
box
office
on
its
first
day
of
release.
Trade
analyst
Girish
Johar
tweeted,
"So...both
#Heropanti2
&
#Runway34
have
a
poor
start
at
the
box
office.
Reports
&
feedback
isn't
encouraging
either
for
both.
Just
about
time
for
#KGF2.
to
take
lead
in
its
3rd
wk
ahead
of
the
new
releases!!"
Speaking
about
Ajay
Devgn-starrer
Runway
34,
the
aviation
thriller
opened
on
a
slow
note
and
minted
an
estimated
collection
of
Rs
3.50
Crore.
"Early
Estimates
for
#Runway34
Day
1
All-India
Nett
is
₹
3.50
Crs," read
Johar's
tweet.
On
the
other
hand,
Tiger
Shroff-Tara
Sutaria's
Heropanti
2
failed
to
touch
the
double-digit
number
despite
being
a
massy,
commercial
entertainer.
Despite
a
certain
amount
of
bulk
booking
for
day
one,
the
Ahmed
Khan
directorial
failed
to
rake
in
good
moolah.
According
to
early
estimates,
the
mass
entertainer
collected
around
Rs
8
Crore
on
Friday.
Girish
Johar
wrote,
"Early
Estimates
for
#Heropanti2
Day
1
All-India
Nett
is
₹
8
Crs..A
good
chunk
came
from
adv./bulk
booking
prior
to
release.."
Meanwhile,
Yash-starrer
KGF
Chapter
2
(Hindi
version)
continues
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire
in
its
third
week
of
release.
Surprisingly,
the
box
office
collection
of
this
Prashanth
Neel
film
(Week
3)
is
higher
than
the
opening
collection
of
Ajay
Devgn's
Runway
34.
According
to
early
estimates,
KGF
Chapter
2
raked
in
around
Rs
4-4.25
Crore
on
Friday
(Week
3).
The
film
has
crossed
Rs
1000
Crore
gross
mark
at
the
world
wide
box
office.