Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Both Films Fail To Score Big Amid KGF Chapter 2 Wave

Amid the roaring success of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, two big Bollywood biggies, Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 released on cinema halls on Friday (April 29). However, both the films failed to rake in big numbers on its opening day.

Speaking about Runway 34, despite some positive reviews from the critics, the aviation thriller scored low numbers on its first day of release. The film which also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role, collected around Rs 3 crore (nett) on Friday, as per a tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

According to the early buzz, the Ajay Devgn-starrer showed an upward swing in its business on Day 2 and witnessed around 15% jump in its box office collection. The mid-air thriller collected around Rs 4-4.60 Crore on Day 2.

Coming to the other hand, Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 was heavily panned by the critics and the audience upon its release for its weak story and Ahmed Khan's lackluster direction.

Talking about its box office performance, despite certain amount of bulk booking, the action flick failed to collect a double digit opening and collected Rs 6.25 Crore (nett) on Day 1. However, the film has been severely affected by the negative word of mouth due to which it failed to result into more footfalls in theatres.

Early buzz suggests that the Sajid Nadiadwala production witnessed an upward trend of just 15% and minted an estimate in the range of Rs 5 to 5.50 Crore.

The lackluster performance of both these Bollywood films have helped Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in continuing its successful run at the box office. The pan India film (Hindi version) has already entered Rs 350 Club. The movie has already crossed Rs 1000 Crore gross mark at the world wide box office.

When it comes to its box office run on Saturday (Week 3), the flick witnessed an upward trend of a whopping 75% and collected more than Ajay's Runway 34 and Tiger's Heropanti 2, suggests trade insiders. The movie collected an estimate of around Rs 7-7.50 Crore.

Going by the current trends, it looks like Yash's KGF Chapter 2 will continue to rule at the box office until the next Bollywood release, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.