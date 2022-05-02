Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection

Last week, after a long wait, Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 arrived in cinema halls amid the KGF Chapter 2 wave. Both the movies began its journey at the box office on an underwhelming note.

Speaking about Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, the mid-air thriller minted an estimate of around Rs 3.50 Crore on its opening day. However, a positive word of mouth helped its business to grow over the weekend. Early trends suggest that the film minted about an estimated box office collection of Rs 5.25 Crore and Rs 7.25 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Thus, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has collected an estimated opening weekend of Rs 16 Crore.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff's action entertainer Heropanti 2 had a slight edge over Runway 34 on its first day of release owing to bulk corporate bulking as it minted Rs 7 Crore. However, the film's collections dipped over the weekend owing to poor reviews and negative word of mouth. The film went on to collect Rs 5.50 Crore and Rs 4.25 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 16.75 Crore (estimated).

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "May 1st Sunday - All-India Early Estimates for Hindi Movies - Nett : 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 11.25 Crs 2. #Runway34 - ₹ 7.25 Crs 3. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 4.25 Crs."

Meanwhile, the lackluster performances of Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 has helped Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to rule over the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial is still having a strong hold at the ticket counters.

The film has already crossed Rs 1000 Crore-mark worldwide. It's the only fourth Indian movie to achieve this feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR. The Hindi version alone of KGF Chapter 2 has crossed Rs 350-Crore mark. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) witnessed a big jump in its box office figures on Saturday and Sunday in its Week 3. The total box office number now stands at around Rs 370 to 372 Crore.