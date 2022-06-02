Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar's Historical Film Win The Battle?

Akshay Kumar's much awaited magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj is slated to arrive in cinema halls tomorrow (June 3). Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, it's the production banner as well as the superstar's first historical movie.

In the last couple of months, barring Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana received disappointing response from the masses. Now, there are huge expectations from Akshay Kumar to draw the audience back to the theatres.

While the film's trailer received mixed response, Akshay has been pulling all the stops to make sure that his film mints big numbers at the box office. Reportedly, Samrat Prithviraj is the widest ever release for the superstar in his career spanning three decades.

According to Akshaye Rathi, film distributor and exhibitor, Samrat Prithviraj is likely to mint an opening collection of Rs 9-10 Crore.

An Indian Express report quoted him as saying, "It is expected to open around Rs 10 crore mark. Otherwise, predicting a box office opening at this point in time is like shooting in the dark because nobody could have thought that films featuring some of the top stars like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor will open at the kind of numbers that they did."

Besides Hindi, this Akshay Kumar-starrer will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, there are two other biggies- Adivi Sesh's Major and Kamal Haasan's Vikram also releasing on the same day. Both the films are getting a Hindi release and if their content strikes a chord with the audience then, they might affect Samrat Prithviraj's business at the box office.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told the same publication that Vikram and Major are doing very well in terms of advance booking than Prithviraj.

"Samrat Prithviraj is made on a humongous budget. It has been under production for quite some time, so the interest cost of the film is also there. The trailer has not been received overwhelmingly. The traction of the film is also pretty much decent, but not great since people have been seeing a lot of such kinds of historic films in recent times," Johar told the tabloid.

Will Akshay Kumar's film have an upper hand over these two movies post release? Only time will tell!

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, and marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.