Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection: Here's How Akshay Kumar's Historical Film Fared On Day 1

After a long delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar's much awaited historical drama Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres on Friday (June 3, 2022). Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer opened to mixed response from the critics and the audience. When it comes to its performance at the box office on first day of its release, early trends suggest that the period drama has minted a double digit figure. However going by the film's budget and star cast, it is still a slow start.

Samrat Prithviraj has reportedly collected in the range of Rs 10-12 Crore (estimates) on the first day of its release. The film will require some heavy positive word of mouth to mint big numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about what fascinated him to play Samrat Prithviraj on screen, Akshay Kumar earlier shared in one of his interviews, "Various aspects inspired me, the first being that my writer-director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi had spent 18 long years researching Prithviraj! Who does such things? I am amazed at his dedication and knowledge. In history, all we had learnt was one paragraph, with a picture of a rather stout man. But Prithviraj became a king at the age of 11, died at 36 and fought 18 long battles until then. Doctor-saab thus explained that he had to someone athletic, and so he had come to me. The sword he had used alone weighed 15 to 20 kilos!"

Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, and also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.