Samrat Prithviraj Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Shows A Slight Improvement In Its Business

Akshay
Kumar's
epic
historical
drama
Samrat
Prithviraj
received
mixed
response
from
the
audience
and
the
critics
upon
its
release.
The
Dr
Chandraprakash
Dwivedi
directorial
opened
up
on
decent
note
as
it
raked
in
Rs
10.70
Crore
on
Day
1.
Speaking
about
its
performance
on
Saturday,
early
trends
hint
that
the
magnum
opus
showed
a
slight
growth
in
its
business
in
the
metro
cities
on
second
day.
Buzz
is
that
the
Akshay
Kumar-starrer
collected
in
the
range
of
Rs
11-13
Crore
(estimates).
Prior
the
film's
release
in
an
interview
with
ANI,
Akshay
said,
"Unfortunately,
our
history
textbooks
only
have
2-3
lines
about
Samrat
Prithviraj
Chauhan,
but
a
lot
has
been
mentioned
about
the
invaders.
There
is
hardly
anything
mentioned
about
our
culture
and
our
Maharajas.
Nobody
is
there
to
write
about
it
in
our
history
books.
I
would
like
to
appeal
to
the
Education
Minister
to
look
into
this
matter
and
see
if
we
can
balance
it.
We
should
know
about
the
Mughals
but
know
about
our
kings
also.
They
were
great
too."
Akshay
Kumar's
statement
stirred
a
controversy
on
social
media.
While
some
opposed
to
what
he
had
to
say,
others
felt
that
the
superstar
was
saying
the
right
thing.
Samrat
Prithiraj
is
penned
and
helmed
by
Dr
Chandraprakash
Dwivedi.
The
film
is
based
on
on
Prithviraj
Raso,
a
Braj
language
epic
poem
about
the
life
of
Rajput
king,
Prithviraj
Chauhan.
The
Akshay
Kumar-starrer
has
been
declared
tax-free
in
the
states
of
Uttar
Pradesh,
Madhya
Pradesh
and
Uttarakhand.