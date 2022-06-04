Samrat Prithviraj Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Shows A Slight Improvement In Its Business

Akshay Kumar's epic historical drama Samrat Prithviraj received mixed response from the audience and the critics upon its release. The Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial opened up on decent note as it raked in Rs 10.70 Crore on Day 1.

Speaking about its performance on Saturday, early trends hint that the magnum opus showed a slight growth in its business in the metro cities on second day. Buzz is that the Akshay Kumar-starrer collected in the range of Rs 11-13 Crore (estimates).

Prior the film's release in an interview with ANI, Akshay said, "Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about the Mughals but know about our kings also. They were great too."

Akshay Kumar's statement stirred a controversy on social media. While some opposed to what he had to say, others felt that the superstar was saying the right thing.

Samrat Prithiraj is penned and helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is based on on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has been declared tax-free in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.