Samrat Prithviraj Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Sails Smooth Through The Weekend

Akshay Kumar's much anticipated magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj arrived in theatres last week. With mixed word of mouth and reviews, the historical film had a slow start at the box office as it raked in Rs 10.70 Crore.

However, the film witness an upward trend over the weekend. It performed well in the mass belts as compared to the multiplexes. Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs 12.60 Crore on Saturday and if reports are to be believed, it minted Rs 16 Crore on Sunday taking the weekend box office collection to around Rs 40 Crore (estimated).

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj early estimates for Day 3 is ₹ 16 Crs Nett.. All-India."

The Akshay Kumar-starrer now needs to have a solid hold at the box office on Monday to add some big numbers in its lifetime collection.

Speaking about the film, the superstar had earlier said, "We finished the film in 42 days. Come on time and leave on time, then film completes on time. It was because of pandemic that the film got delayed, otherwise, the film would have released long back."

The actor had further added that he has never done such a 'big historic film', and when he was told to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, it was a matter of pride for him, and he felt that his life was 'successful.'

Helmed and written by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar who essays the role of Princess Sanyogita. The film also features Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai and Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori.