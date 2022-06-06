Samrat Prithviraj Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Sails Smooth Through The Weekend

Akshay
Kumar's
much
anticipated
magnum
opus
Samrat
Prithviraj
arrived
in
theatres
last
week.
With
mixed
word
of
mouth
and
reviews,
the
historical
film
had
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office
as
it
raked
in
Rs
10.70
Crore.
However,
the
film
witness
an
upward
trend
over
the
weekend.
It
performed
well
in
the
mass
belts
as
compared
to
the
multiplexes.
Samrat
Prithviraj
collected
Rs
12.60
Crore
on
Saturday
and
if
reports
are
to
be
believed,
it
minted
Rs
16
Crore
on
Sunday
taking
the
weekend
box
office
collection
to
around
Rs
40
Crore
(estimated).
Trade
analyst
Ramesh
Bala
tweeted,
"#SamratPrithviraj
early
estimates
for
Day
3
is
₹
16
Crs
Nett..
All-India."
The
Akshay
Kumar-starrer
now
needs
to
have
a
solid
hold
at
the
box
office
on
Monday
to
add
some
big
numbers
in
its
lifetime
collection.
Speaking
about
the
film,
the
superstar
had
earlier
said,
"We
finished
the
film
in
42
days.
Come
on
time
and
leave
on
time,
then
film
completes
on
time.
It
was
because
of
pandemic
that
the
film
got
delayed,
otherwise,
the
film
would
have
released
long
back."
The
actor
had
further
added
that
he
has
never
done
such
a
'big
historic
film',
and
when
he
was
told
to
essay
the
role
of
Samrat
Prithviraj
Chauhan,
it
was
a
matter
of
pride
for
him,
and
he
felt
that
his
life
was
'successful.'
Helmed
and
written
by
Dr
Chandraprakash
Dwivedi,
Samrat
Prithviraj
marks
the
Bollywood
debut
of
former
beauty
queen
Manushi
Chhillar
who
essays
the
role
of
Princess
Sanyogita.
The
film
also
features
Sanjay
Dutt
as
Kaka
Kanha,
Sonu
Sood
as
Chand
Bardai
and
Manav
Vij
as
Muhammad
Ghori.